Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,819 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPYV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.05. 1,044,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,618. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

