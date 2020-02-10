Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,031,000 after buying an additional 768,263 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,751,000 after buying an additional 563,733 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 549.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,413,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3,141.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 138,996 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,031. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

