Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 229.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 104,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.06. 4,862,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351,993. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $122.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.