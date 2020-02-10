Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.51 Million in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 9.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in AON by 29.3% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AON by 108.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.07. The company had a trading volume of 585,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $156.09 and a 52-week high of $231.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

