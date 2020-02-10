Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,539,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,367. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.