Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 35,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.39. 2,753,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,861. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

