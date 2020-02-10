Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,587 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,888. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

