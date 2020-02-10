Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 348.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 20,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $579.43. 602,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,250. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $616.56. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $589.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $1,686,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

