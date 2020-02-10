Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

