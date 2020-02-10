Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,808 Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 38.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 265,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 152,588 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.99. 733,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,817. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $107.82 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,555,718. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

