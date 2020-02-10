Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,206 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,919,000 after buying an additional 1,691,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,802,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143,998 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.88. 5,091,142 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

