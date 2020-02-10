Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 3.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $107,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,973,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,785 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 159,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 148,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.68. 196,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,048. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.