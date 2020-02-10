Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 4.74% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $340,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 141,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period.

QEMM stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

