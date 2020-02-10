Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 289,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,011. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

