Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,010 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,414,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,508,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

