Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,930 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,930 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,535,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,875. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

