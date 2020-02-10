Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,676 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.36 on Monday, reaching $561.10. 744,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $561.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

