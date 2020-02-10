Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 37,869 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,869 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $93.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

