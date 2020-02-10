Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,253 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $439.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $441.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

