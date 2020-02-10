Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,740 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,594,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,494,000 after acquiring an additional 109,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after acquiring an additional 396,409 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,413,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after acquiring an additional 303,453 shares during the last quarter.

HPP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 714,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

