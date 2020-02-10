Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 725,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,990. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $146.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average is $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,764 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

