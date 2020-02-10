Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $4.40 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,390. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $3.52 on Monday, hitting $149.98. 4,262,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average is $136.18. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.95.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

