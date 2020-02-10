Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 162,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $94.55. 1,494,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,968. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.