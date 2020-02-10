WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,334,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

