WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Intel by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.73. 7,574,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,030,504. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

