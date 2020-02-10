WebDollar 1-Day Volume Tops $154.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $583,156.00 and $154.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 12,032,575,128 coins and its circulating supply is 8,084,626,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io.

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

