Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,630,000 after acquiring an additional 771,273 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 337,580 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after acquiring an additional 249,015 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 838,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.47. 2,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

