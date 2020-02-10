Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,015 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.13% of Webster Financial worth $55,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Webster Financial by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Webster Financial by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Webster Financial by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WBS traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,738. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

