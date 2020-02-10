Wedbush Comments on Zynga Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynga in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 166.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,428,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,667.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $97,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

