Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Skechers USA in a report issued on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

SKX stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Skechers USA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Skechers USA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $662,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $574,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

