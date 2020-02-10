Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

TMHC stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

