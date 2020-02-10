Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.25 on Monday. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day moving average is $251.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

