Wedbush Weighs in on Carnival Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Carnival in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carnival by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Carnival by 4.3% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

