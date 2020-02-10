Wedbush Weighs in on Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report released on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DNKN. BidaskClub cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $66.08 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 91,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

