Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CGI (GIB.A)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CGI (TSE: GIB.A):

1/30/2020 – CGI was given a new C$114.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$117.00.

1/30/2020 – CGI had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$110.00 to C$106.00.

1/28/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$111.00 to C$116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$106.00 to C$120.00.

1/24/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$125.00.

1/20/2020 – CGI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$114.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – CGI had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$102.62 on Monday. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of C$87.11 and a 52-week high of C$114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

