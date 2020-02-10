Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jeld-Wen (JELD)

Jeld-Wen (NYSE: JELD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2020 – Jeld-Wen is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Jeld-Wen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/21/2020 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

1/8/2020 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

1/6/2020 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

12/19/2019 – Jeld-Wen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Jeld-Wen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Jeld-Wen stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.13. 59,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,108. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.71. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 194,521 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

