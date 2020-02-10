Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB):

1/28/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – M&T Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $169.00 to $174.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2020 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $169.00.

1/6/2020 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2019 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTB traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.81. 644,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 129,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

