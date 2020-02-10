Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Countryside Properties (CSP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Countryside Properties (LON: CSP) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2020 – Countryside Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 454 ($5.97) to GBX 620 ($8.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Countryside Properties is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Countryside Properties had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Countryside Properties had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Countryside Properties had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Countryside Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Countryside Properties was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 410 ($5.39).

1/9/2020 – Countryside Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSP traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 503 ($6.62). 395,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 859.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 479.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 375.64. Countryside Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 517 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Countryside Properties PLC will post 3258.9999779 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Countryside Properties’s payout ratio is presently 229.06%.

In related news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91). Also, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15). Insiders sold 134,465 shares of company stock valued at $64,321,620 in the last quarter.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

