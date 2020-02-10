Well Done LLC Sells 744 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,872,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

