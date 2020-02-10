Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $44.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOS. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Canada Goose by 504.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after buying an additional 3,514,101 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $44,224,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after buying an additional 1,047,480 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $35,653,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Canada Goose by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,843,000 after buying an additional 215,986 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

