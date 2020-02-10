Wells Fargo & Co Lowers World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Underweight

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

