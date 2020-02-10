Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Overweight

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NYSE ICE opened at $92.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

