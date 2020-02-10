Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDO. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$8.85 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of WDO stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 163,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.84. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$47,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at C$309,960. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton acquired 22,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,785.12.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

