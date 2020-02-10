Westchester Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises 0.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,943. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

