Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $9.24 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.25. 8,758,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,437. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

