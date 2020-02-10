Westchester Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.13 Million in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Boeing makes up about 1.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

Shares of BA traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $344.67. 5,865,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,163,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.23, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.75. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.