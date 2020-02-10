Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd (NYSE:MHF) vs. Oxford Square Capital (NYSE:OXSQ) Financial Analysis

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd (NYSE:MHF) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd and Oxford Square Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50

Oxford Square Capital has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.35%. Given Oxford Square Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxford Square Capital is more favorable than Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd and Oxford Square Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $56.28 million 5.26 -$9.21 million $0.67 9.25

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oxford Square Capital.

Dividends

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 119.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -97.29% 12.94% 8.50%

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S. territories and possessions, political subdivisions, agencies and public authorities. The fund seeks to invest in investment grade debt securities rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Lehman Brothers Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 28, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

