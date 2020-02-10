WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of WEX worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $213.68. 4,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,388. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $234.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.17.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.38.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

