Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $2,808,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,665. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average is $147.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

