Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.10. 18,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,665. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.07 and a 200 day moving average of $147.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

